Russia – Germany: ‘Smart’ Factories – Increasing Productivity with Network Technology

For several decades, Germany has been an important strategic partner for Russia, number one in investment and number two in trade turnover. A new promising area of collaboration is technology of the fourth industrial revolution.
Germany accounts for 9% of Russia’s external trade. In 2016, the turnover stood at USD 41 billion, even though its rate, which had been steadily growing, halved after the mutual sanctions took effect.
Germany is a leading investor in the Russian economy (over USD 16 billion).
The fourth industrial revolution opens new prospects for collaboration. Germany was one of the first countries in the world to extensively implement high technology in manufacturing. A complete transition to “Industry 4.0” is expected by 2030.
Russia is also beginning to develop this area. By 2035, the country plans to construct 40 “factories of the future”, i.e. production facilities where processes happen in the digital space with no human involvement or are arranged into process flows via the industrial internet.
In early 2017, the Government approved the TechNet roadmap and allocated RUB 15.6 billion for it (50% budget and 50% нextra-budget funds).
Against this background, Russia is keen to maintain dialogue with international partners and create maximum transparency for investors willing to build up their local operations and support high-tech manufacturing.