Meeting of Adv. Commission of Russia's State Council on modern regional industrial policy

The Government pumps dozens of billions of roubles in the regional industrial development, however, issues related to finance, staffing, sales and technological underdevelopment are yet to be addressed. The Advisory Commission of the State Council on the regional industrial policy proposed a relevant action plan.
2014–2016 saw the systematic development of the modern regional industrial policy programme. It seeks to create fertile ground for industrial development in every region. In 2014, following the law on industrial policy, the Ministry of Industry and Trade established the Industrial Development Fund (IDF).
The programme’s framework will include projects on local transport, energy and commodities. In a number of regions, industrial development strategies and regulations are already in place.
April 2017 saw the first meeting of the Advisory Commission of the State Council’s working group on the regional industrial policy. Four sets of systemic issues were identified, namely finance, staff, access to technology and sales markets.