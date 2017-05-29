Economic integration and humanitarian activity: giving business a competitive advantage

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Macron says no international problem can be solved without RussiaWorld May 29, 19:51
Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come firstRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 19:34
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s presidentSociety & Culture May 29, 19:18
Death toll following Moscow thunderstorms rises to 11World May 29, 19:02
Putin-Macron first meeting round-upWorld May 29, 19:00
Expert predicts tensions between China and US will escalateWorld May 29, 18:22
Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
MP rips Montenegrin top envoy's anti-Russia hype as lies, loyalty ‘display’ for NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 17:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Humanitarian activity of the business in local communities is laying a foundation for its social recognition, both domestically and internationally, while also strengthening humanitarian ties between countries. In Russia, it is only large corporations that are engaged in humanitarian projects so far.
The main tool of businesses’ humanitarian action in the regions of their operation is corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.
International companies are known to be implementing such projects in Russia as well:
Russian companies operating in international markets also seek to use humanitarian resources to ensure their successful presence in the region. Gazprom, ROSATOM, LUKOIL, Transneft, EVRAZ, Rusal, NLMK, NOVATEK and TMK have international CSR policies in place.
The Russian business initiatives in this area are typically characterised by their integration with the Government’s policy of international humanitarian cooperation. Corporations often cooperate with the Russian Centres of Science and Culture (RCSC), subsidiaries of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (commonly known as Rossotrudnichestvo).
Russian humanitarian activities in Europe will probably be hindered by the European Parliament’s resolution adopted in late 2016 which aims at combating propaganda of third countries, including Russia, with Rossotrudnichestvo falling within its scope.