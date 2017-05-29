Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Discussion show “Economy of the Future”

Business & Economy SPIEF-2017
May 29, 18:51 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is going to host on its sidelines the XIX World Festival of Youth and Students, which is to be held in Sochi on October 14–22, 2017. The Festival is recognised as the event of the year for the youth with over 20,000 participants representing 150 countries. Alongside the cultural and sports elements, the organisers have announced an extensive discussion programme comprising science conferences, panel talks, public lectures, etc. At least two of the Forum's five key topics are going to be dedicated to the global economic agenda, including Global Economy and Knowledge Economy.

It is the third time now that Russia is hosting the Festival, which dates back 70 years from now. Both of the earlier events in Russia (VI Festival in 1957 and XII Festival in 1985) marked turning points in the Russian history: the Khrushchev Thaw and the advent of the Perestroika. Now that modern technologies are rapidly advancing, new formats of economic cooperation emerge by the minute, and global political threats are building up, all nations on our planet are required as much as ever to demonstrate their capacity for consolidation and dialogue. Youth will be the defining force behind the future world order, hence the importance of its position.

Mr Ahmad Alhendawi, UN Secretary General's Envoy on Youth, recently commented in relation to the upcoming XIX World Festival: "We stand for bringing people together, bringing the youth together. At a time with so many challenges and hurdles in world politics, I hope that people can get together and try to charter a new way ahead, which will be based on mutual understanding and recognising one another so that they can work to promote peace and achieve sustainable development goals."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Macron first meeting round-up
2
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s president
3
Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come first
4
Death toll following Moscow thunderstorms rises to 11
5
Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverage
6
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
7
Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама