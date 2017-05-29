Urbanisation era: opening up new opportunities for business

Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
In 2016, some 54.5% of the global population lived in cities. But urbanisation does not stop there: according to the UN, the share of urban population is set to reach 66% by 2050. Urban agglomerations are becoming key markets for a variety of goods and services, while also providing human, financial and information resources to produce them. Urbanisation predicates the need for large-scale investments in the development of high technologies to ensure efficient management of the cities and their infrastructure, and therefore emerges as a new driver for economic growth.
Three quarters of the developed nations' population already live in urban areas.
In Asia, the urbanisation process still has a long way to go.
The role of big cities in the economic development is set to increase.
Urbanisation clearly provides new benefits and opportunities for businesses.
Urbanisation gives a boost to the service sector increasing its clout in the global economy.
The trend to develop intelligent urban environments, i.e. smart cities, comes as an essential part of the digital economy.
According to PWC's Data Driven Cities 2016, Moscow’s achievements in using innovative solutions are comparable to those of the world's leading technology-driven metropolises, including New York and London.