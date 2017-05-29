The First Future Preparedness Index

Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
MP rips Montenegrin top envoy's anti-Russia hype as lies, loyalty ‘display’ for NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 17:44
Brazilian football stars Cafu, Lucio take Confederations Cup trophy on tour to GermanySport May 29, 17:02
Violent thunderstorm hits MoscowWorld May 29, 16:59
Russian rocket artillery to be rearmed with upgraded launchers by 2020Military & Defense May 29, 16:44
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017Military & Defense May 29, 16:18
Putin and Macron hold their first meeting in VersaillesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 15:58
Putin arrives in France for first meeting with MacronRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:58
Romano Prodi believes G7 takes back seat without Russia and ChinaWorld May 29, 14:24
At the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF’17), the Valdai Discussion Club and Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) will unveil their joint project – the Future Readiness Index. It aims to assess the competitive position of states amid the changing landscape of the economy, society, technology and culture in the next 20 years against a set of criteria developed for the index.
An international pool of experts will analyse the readiness of states to possible revolutionary changes in all areas of human life in the coming 15–20 years. This pool is made up of sociologists, advanced technology professionals, economists, political scientists and international relations experts. The project will set up an international think tank to conduct reviews on a regular basis.
The assessment is based on criteria in 10 key areas:
The first rating will evaluate 50 countries.
The general trends identified by the Future Readiness Index were presented during The State in the Middle of the 21st Century: What are the Strengths? panel discussion at the Gaidar Forum in Moscow in January 2017.
A round table discussion at the SPIEF’17 will feature the preliminary results of a pilot research and an insight into the relevance of the criteria used.