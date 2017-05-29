Evolution or Revolution: How Is Technology Changing the Global Financial Sector?

Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
MP rips Montenegrin top envoy's anti-Russia hype as lies, loyalty ‘display’ for NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 17:44
Brazilian football stars Cafu, Lucio take Confederations Cup trophy on tour to GermanySport May 29, 17:02
Violent thunderstorm hits MoscowWorld May 29, 16:59
Russian rocket artillery to be rearmed with upgraded launchers by 2020Military & Defense May 29, 16:44
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017Military & Defense May 29, 16:18
Putin and Macron hold their first meeting in VersaillesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 15:58
Putin arrives in France for first meeting with MacronRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:58
Romano Prodi believes G7 takes back seat without Russia and ChinaWorld May 29, 14:24
Digital technologies (cloud-based data storage, predictive analytics, machine learning, blockchain, etc.) are changing the fundamentals of business approaches in the financial sector, with leading banks by the minute turning into IT companies with a licence to provide financial services. The consumers are following in lockstep, quickly adapting to changes in the industry. KPMG predicts that brick-and-mortar banks will disappear by 2030 and be replaced by electronic assistants.
The digital revolution is bringing changes to the business models in multiple industries. The financial and banking sector is no exception to that.
Very soon, the technological progress will enable banks to do without staff, branches, cash or even direct engagement of online customers. For example, the IoT development will bring about refrigerators that make food orders and pay for them all by themselves.
The use of advanced technologies in finance increases the ease of doing business, and also improves customer experience.