Infrastructure to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in social services

Social enterprises are gradually developing into full-scale providers of social services, superseding those offered by the Government. It is now time to institutionalise these activities, while ensuring continued development of support infrastructure to foster social enterprises in view of what the businesses need most.
Since 2012, Russia’s social services sector has been undergoing a reform.
The whole point of this reform is about handing over some of the functions, delivered earlier by the Government, to private businesses. This is expected to improve the quality of social services and cut budget spending at the same time.
The Russian Parliament is working on a bill governing social enterprises. The bill is to define their role in the social services market and offer service providers, including non-commercial organisations, means of state support. Other means of support targeted at raising awareness, providing consultation, raising finance, etc. are already available today.
Nevertheless, the current infrastructure is insufficient: