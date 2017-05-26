Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
Medical care in Russia is facing daunting challenges. In the context of objective funding constraints, reliable performance measurement of the healthcare system becomes a burning issue. An accurate assessment of the industry’s current status will help re-calibrate priorities as needed and re-allocate resources where appropriate.
The share of Russia's consolidated budget healthcare spending in the GDP has been stable over the past years: 3.5% in 2014–2015, around 3.3% in 2016 (according to estimates by the Ministry of Healthcare and Rosstat, the Federal State Statistics Service). This year, the Ministry’s forecast stands at 3.5% (RUB 3,035.4 billion).
The EU benchmark was 7.5% in 2014, the US – 8% (according to the World Health Organisation).
Amid financial constraints, the key factor to upgrade Russia's healthcare sector is improving management practices in order to maximise performance and contain spending.
Given the social component, measuring the healthcare performance cannot only be subject to economic feasibility. Basically, there are three dimensions of healthcare performance:
In Russia and globally, several multi-factor models for assessing the performance of the healthcare system are used.
The difficulty of benchmarking all these factors obviously hampers performance measurement in the healthcare system.
So, ongoing collection of systematic data on the national healthcare system and an appropriate methodology to compare metrics is decisive for taking the right path to higher healthcare performance.