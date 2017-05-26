Government and society: new approaches to open dialogue

Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
Dialogue between government and society is becoming an important factor of economic development as it aims at resolving a crucial problem – the problem of trust. In Russia, the dialogue mechanisms have been forming up since 2005. A key role here belongs to information and communication systems, with the number of their users rapidly increasing. However, it is only in Moscow and other large cities that the systems are now widely used.
In 2005, the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation (CC) became the first entity dedicated to supporting interaction between the federal government and the civil society. The All-Russia People’s Front, founded in 2011 after the presidential election, has developed into an organisation engaging a large number of active citizens in joint work with public authorities. However, the ongoing changes in technology are forcing the government to look for new ways to ensure public integrity.
Federal Law No. 212-FZ On Public Control in the Russian Federation came into effect in August 2014. Its subjects include the federal, regional, and municipal civic chambers as well as public councils of federal agencies.
The following statistics were quoted at the concluding meeting of the Russian Civic Chamber’s fifth convocation in April 2017:
The current government and society interaction tools are as follows:
We are actively developing systems for interaction of Moscow residents and the city government: