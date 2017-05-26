Industry 4.0: unemployment or transformation of labour market?

Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
Robotics, biotechnology, 3D printing, alternative energy, artificial intelligence and other facets of the “Industry 4.0” are playing an increasingly large part in people’s lives. Robotised systems are replacing traditional jobs, creating demand for new professions and skills on the way. Russia has yet to find the right spot in the new international division of labour.
In the next 20 years, robotic machines and computers may replace up to 45% of the existing jobs in developed economies. These reshaped industries will then be in urgent need of highly skilled talent. The 2016 Future of Jobs Report presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos predicts a disruption of 35% of the skill sets of today’s workforce.
Industry 4.0 envisions the integration of cyber physical systems into production processes, which will involve:
Mature economies with expensive labour will be able to leverage these changes to avoid outsourcing production to emerging markets.
These processes will pose new challenges for Russia and other emerging markets:
Russia's transformation to an Industry 4.0 country is expected to be a journey full of both new opportunities and risks.
Some of the strengths are:
The biggest hurdle is the limited experience of Russians when it comes to entrepreneurship and management.