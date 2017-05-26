Nuclear technologies as a driver for green power

Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomatsWorld May 26, 16:30
Nuclear energy is turning increasingly green. With continuous improvements in safety standards and closed nuclear cycle a reality now, the atom is becoming a renewable source of energy. Russia is one of the powers working to develop the said technologies.
In the 21st century the environmental issues and depletion of traditional energy resources are forcing an increasing number of countries to turn to the so-called "green energy", which harnesses the renewable sources of energy, including sunlight, wind, tides, hydropower, geothermal heat, etc.
The problem is that the prices for green power remain fairly high.
Russia has always had a dubious attitude towards green power, as this nation wields vast reserves of coal, gas and oil.
Indeed, up to now, the nuclear industry has been regarded as one of the dirtiest and most dangerous sources of power. The nuclear accidents in Chernobyl and Fukushima had a role to play in this. For example, after the Fukushima-1 disaster in Japan a lot of countries started talking about scrapping the nuclear industry altogether, with Germany pledging to shut down all of its nuclear stations by 2022.
On the flip side, the Fukushima-1 accident gave rise to new approaches towards the design of nuclear power stations. The engineers and developers from all over the world analysed the consequences of the Japanese nuclear disaster and came up with new design solutions to make this sort of catastrophe all but possible going forward.
A process to transform the current nuclear technologies into the green ones is underway: the nuclear industry has learned the lessons of past disasters and developed cutting-edge techniques to finally win recognition as environmentally safe. There were two major factors that enabled the nuclear industry to get a clean bill of health:
The world is also rising up to the challenge of dealing with used fuel.
"Our target for nuclear energy is to provide 25% of electricity in 2050," said Agneta Rising, General Director of the World Nuclear Association, at Atomexpo 2016.