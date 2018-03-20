On the brink of extinction: a look at animals in danger of disappearing

This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea

While all western gorillas are critically endangered, the Cross River gorilla is the most endangered of the African apes. A 2014 survey estimated that less than 250 mature individuals were left in the wild © wikimedia.org/Julielangford

Angonoka tortoise is a critically endangered species of tortoise endemic to Madagascar. The tortoise is thought to become extinct in the wild in the next 10 to 15 years. The population estimate for the angonoka tortoise in the wild is about 600 individuals © flickr.com/britishvets

Chinese pangolin is a pangolin found in northern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan and China. The IUCN reports that the number of Chinese pangolins has declined greatly over the past 15 years, as poaching continues to be the main cause of their decline © AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati

Sumatran rhinoceroses were once quite numerous throughout Southeast Asia. Fewer than 100 individuals are now estimated to remain. The species is classed as critically endangered © AP Photo/Al Behrman

Indochinese tiger is a tiger population that lives in Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and China. As per 2011, the population was thought to comprise 342 individuals © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Giant otter is a South American carnivorous mammal. It is the longest member of weasel family, reaching up to 1.7 metres. Its distribution has been greatly reduced and is now discontinuous. The IUCN listed the giant otter as "endangered" in 1999 © AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Bornean orangutan is a critically endangered species, with deforestation, palm oil plantations and hunting posing a serious threat to its continued existence. The total number of Bornean orangutans is estimated to be less than 14% of what it was in the recent past © AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Saiga antelope is a critically endangered antelope that originally inhabited a vast area of the Eurasian steppe zone. Today, the dominant subspecies is only found in one location in Russia and three areas in Kazakhstan © Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

Amur leopard is a leopard subspecies native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and the Jilin Province of northeast China. It is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List. Far Eastern leopard population has increased from 30 to 80 species over the past five years © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

The northern white rhinoceros is one of the two subspecies of the white rhinoceros. Now there are only two rhinos of this subspecies left, both of whom are female. They live in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and are protected round-the-clock by armed guards. Photo: Sudan, northern white rhino © EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

