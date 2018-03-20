Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

On the brink of extinction: a look at animals in danger of disappearing

Society & Culture
March 20, 16:23 UTC+3

World's last male northern white rhino Sudan died in Kenya

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_995160.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_995160.sliderLength-1}}
The northern white rhinoceros is one of the two subspecies of the white rhinoceros. Now there are only two rhinos of this subspecies left, both of whom are female. They live in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and are protected round-the-clock by armed guards. Photo: Sudan, northern white rhino
The northern white rhinoceros is one of the two subspecies of the white rhinoceros. Now there are only two rhinos of this subspecies left, both of whom are female. They live in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and are protected round-the-clock by armed guards. Photo: Sudan, northern white rhino
The northern white rhinoceros is one of the two subspecies of the white rhinoceros. Now there are only two rhinos of this subspecies left, both of whom are female. They live in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and are protected round-the-clock by armed guards. Photo: Sudan, northern white rhino
© EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA
Amur leopard is a leopard subspecies native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and the Jilin Province of northeast China. It is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List. Far Eastern leopard population has increased from 30 to 80 species over the past five years
Amur leopard is a leopard subspecies native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and the Jilin Province of northeast China. It is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List. Far Eastern leopard population has increased from 30 to 80 species over the past five years
Amur leopard is a leopard subspecies native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and the Jilin Province of northeast China. It is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List. Far Eastern leopard population has increased from 30 to 80 species over the past five years
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Saiga antelope is a critically endangered antelope that originally inhabited a vast area of the Eurasian steppe zone. Today, the dominant subspecies is only found in one location in Russia and three areas in Kazakhstan
Saiga antelope is a critically endangered antelope that originally inhabited a vast area of the Eurasian steppe zone. Today, the dominant subspecies is only found in one location in Russia and three areas in Kazakhstan
Saiga antelope is a critically endangered antelope that originally inhabited a vast area of the Eurasian steppe zone. Today, the dominant subspecies is only found in one location in Russia and three areas in Kazakhstan
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS
Bornean orangutan is a critically endangered species, with deforestation, palm oil plantations and hunting posing a serious threat to its continued existence. The total number of Bornean orangutans is estimated to be less than 14% of what it was in the recent past
Bornean orangutan is a critically endangered species, with deforestation, palm oil plantations and hunting posing a serious threat to its continued existence. The total number of Bornean orangutans is estimated to be less than 14% of what it was in the recent past
Bornean orangutan is a critically endangered species, with deforestation, palm oil plantations and hunting posing a serious threat to its continued existence. The total number of Bornean orangutans is estimated to be less than 14% of what it was in the recent past
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
Giant otter is a South American carnivorous mammal. It is the longest member of weasel family, reaching up to 1.7 metres. Its distribution has been greatly reduced and is now discontinuous. The IUCN listed the giant otter as "endangered" in 1999
Giant otter is a South American carnivorous mammal. It is the longest member of weasel family, reaching up to 1.7 metres. Its distribution has been greatly reduced and is now discontinuous. The IUCN listed the giant otter as "endangered" in 1999
Giant otter is a South American carnivorous mammal. It is the longest member of weasel family, reaching up to 1.7 metres. Its distribution has been greatly reduced and is now discontinuous. The IUCN listed the giant otter as "endangered" in 1999
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
Indochinese tiger is a tiger population that lives in Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and China. As per 2011, the population was thought to comprise 342 individuals
Indochinese tiger is a tiger population that lives in Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and China. As per 2011, the population was thought to comprise 342 individuals
Indochinese tiger is a tiger population that lives in Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and China. As per 2011, the population was thought to comprise 342 individuals
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Sumatran rhinoceroses were once quite numerous throughout Southeast Asia. Fewer than 100 individuals are now estimated to remain. The species is classed as critically endangered
Sumatran rhinoceroses were once quite numerous throughout Southeast Asia. Fewer than 100 individuals are now estimated to remain. The species is classed as critically endangered
Sumatran rhinoceroses were once quite numerous throughout Southeast Asia. Fewer than 100 individuals are now estimated to remain. The species is classed as critically endangered
© AP Photo/Al Behrman
Chinese pangolin is a pangolin found in northern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan and China. The IUCN reports that the number of Chinese pangolins has declined greatly over the past 15 years, as poaching continues to be the main cause of their decline
Chinese pangolin is a pangolin found in northern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan and China. The IUCN reports that the number of Chinese pangolins has declined greatly over the past 15 years, as poaching continues to be the main cause of their decline
Chinese pangolin is a pangolin found in northern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan and China. The IUCN reports that the number of Chinese pangolins has declined greatly over the past 15 years, as poaching continues to be the main cause of their decline
© AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati
Angonoka tortoise is a critically endangered species of tortoise endemic to Madagascar. The tortoise is thought to become extinct in the wild in the next 10 to 15 years. The population estimate for the angonoka tortoise in the wild is about 600 individuals
Angonoka tortoise is a critically endangered species of tortoise endemic to Madagascar. The tortoise is thought to become extinct in the wild in the next 10 to 15 years. The population estimate for the angonoka tortoise in the wild is about 600 individuals
Angonoka tortoise is a critically endangered species of tortoise endemic to Madagascar. The tortoise is thought to become extinct in the wild in the next 10 to 15 years. The population estimate for the angonoka tortoise in the wild is about 600 individuals
© flickr.com/britishvets
While all western gorillas are critically endangered, the Cross River gorilla is the most endangered of the African apes. A 2014 survey estimated that less than 250 mature individuals were left in the wild
While all western gorillas are critically endangered, the Cross River gorilla is the most endangered of the African apes. A 2014 survey estimated that less than 250 mature individuals were left in the wild
While all western gorillas are critically endangered, the Cross River gorilla is the most endangered of the African apes. A 2014 survey estimated that less than 250 mature individuals were left in the wild
© wikimedia.org/Julielangford
Editors choice
Project 955 Borei-class fourth-generation strategic nuclear-powered submarine Vladimir Monomakh
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet March 19, 15:37
Models pose for a selfie in a hexagon mirror backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, Russia, March 12
This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea March 16, 18:25
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger March 15, 15:12
One of the most influential scientists of the last century, Stephen William Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge
Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking March 14, 14:02
Customers queue outside a food shop close to Belorussky railway station, Moscow, 1918
Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital March 12, 16:28
Smart vision EQ at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars March 07, 16:40
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_995160'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_995160'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The northern white rhinoceros is one of the two subspecies of the white rhinoceros. Now there are only two rhinos of this subspecies left, both of whom are female. They live in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and are protected round-the-clock by armed guards. Photo: Sudan, northern white rhino
© EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA
Amur leopard is a leopard subspecies native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and the Jilin Province of northeast China. It is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List. Far Eastern leopard population has increased from 30 to 80 species over the past five years
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Saiga antelope is a critically endangered antelope that originally inhabited a vast area of the Eurasian steppe zone. Today, the dominant subspecies is only found in one location in Russia and three areas in Kazakhstan
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS
Bornean orangutan is a critically endangered species, with deforestation, palm oil plantations and hunting posing a serious threat to its continued existence. The total number of Bornean orangutans is estimated to be less than 14% of what it was in the recent past
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
Giant otter is a South American carnivorous mammal. It is the longest member of weasel family, reaching up to 1.7 metres. Its distribution has been greatly reduced and is now discontinuous. The IUCN listed the giant otter as "endangered" in 1999
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
Indochinese tiger is a tiger population that lives in Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and China. As per 2011, the population was thought to comprise 342 individuals
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Sumatran rhinoceroses were once quite numerous throughout Southeast Asia. Fewer than 100 individuals are now estimated to remain. The species is classed as critically endangered
© AP Photo/Al Behrman
Chinese pangolin is a pangolin found in northern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan and China. The IUCN reports that the number of Chinese pangolins has declined greatly over the past 15 years, as poaching continues to be the main cause of their decline
© AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati
Angonoka tortoise is a critically endangered species of tortoise endemic to Madagascar. The tortoise is thought to become extinct in the wild in the next 10 to 15 years. The population estimate for the angonoka tortoise in the wild is about 600 individuals
© flickr.com/britishvets
While all western gorillas are critically endangered, the Cross River gorilla is the most endangered of the African apes. A 2014 survey estimated that less than 250 mature individuals were left in the wild
© wikimedia.org/Julielangford

Ol Pejeta Conservancy, where the world's last surviving male northern whito rhino Sudan and two female northern white rhinos live, announced on March 20 that forty five-year-old Sudan has died. Sudan was suffering from degenerative changes in muscles and bones combined with skin wounds so that the veterinary team had to make a decision to euthanize him. Here are 10 species in danger of disappearing

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
On the brink of extinction: a look at animals in danger of disappearing
10
This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea
10
Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Russian ambassador summoned to Czech Foreign Ministry over Skripal case
4
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
5
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
6
European Commission president congratulates Putin on election win
7
Moscow warns of negative effects of Skopje’s accession to NATO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама