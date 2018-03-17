Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

British Council shutdown in Russia will not affect other educational programs - minister

Society & Culture
March 17, 17:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The decision does not affect other programs with Britain in the area of education and science, including student exchange programs," Olga Vasilyeva explained

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The situation with suspension of work of the British Council in Russia will not affect other joint educational and student exchange programs with Britain, Russia’s Minister of Education and Science Olga Vasilyeva told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 23 diplomatic staff of the UK Embassy in Moscow declared persona non grata are to be expelled from Russia within a week. Moscow also recalls its agreement on the opening and operation of the Consulate General of the United Kingdom in St. Petersburg and terminates the activities of the British Council in the Russian Federation. Vasilyeva said that all joint educational programs with the British Council would be suspended in Russia pending decision on the status of the organization on the country’s territory.

"The decision does not affect other (joint) programs with Britain in the area of education and science, including student exchange programs," she explained.

The British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It works with over 100 countries across the world in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society. Its first office in Russia was opened in 1992 in Moscow, after which the council's branches were launched in a number of cities across the country. Since January 1, 2008 the activities of all regional branches of the British Council in Russia, excluding its head office in Moscow, have been terminated as not complying with the Russian legislation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea
10
Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger
10
Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately used codename Novichok to evoke associations with Russia - diplomat
2
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
3
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats, close consulate general in St. Petersburg
4
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
5
British ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry
6
Russia, Iran, Turkey to assist UN to draft constitutional reform in Syria - Lavrov
7
British Council shutdown in Russia will not affect other educational programs - minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама