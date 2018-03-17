All joint educational programs with British Council will be suspended

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. All joint educational programs with the British Council will be suspended in Russia pending decision on the status of the organization on the country’s territory, Russia’s Minister of Education and Science Olga Vasilyeva told TASS on Saturday.

"Following the suspension of work of the British Council on the territory of the Russian Federation, certainly, joint educational programs with the British Council will be put on hold," she said, adding that the suspension of cooperation will last until "authorized bodies take decision on changing its status."

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that 23 British diplomats have been declared personae non gratae and will be expelled within a week. Moreover, the ministry stated that Moscow will withdraw permission to open the British Consulate General in St. Petersburg and close the British Council in the Russian Federation.