Putin does not rule out 'administrative measures' against those refusing from vaccination

Society & Culture
March 16, 18:26 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian president noted that it is necessary to explain to people which consequences their refusal from vaccination might entail

ST. PETERSBURG, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he doesn’t rule out "administrative measures" might be used against those who refuse from inoculation.

Russia reaches lowest mortality rate in 25 years

On Friday, Putin met with Russian healthcare workers who drew attention to the problem of vaccination as a matter of "security of the entire country and children, in particular."

"Obviously, we cannot use administrative tools here. Cooperation between specialists and public organizations is needed. It should be a subject for public discussion," Putin said, adding however that he doesn’t rule out some pinpoint "administrative measures."

The president noted that it is necessary to explain to people which consequences their refusal from vaccination might entail. In his words, it has become a trend in Russia to dodge inoculation while "in some countries a child cannot be admitted to a kindergarten without vaccination."

