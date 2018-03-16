Kremlin lauds new film about Russian leader as superb reply to ‘who are you, Mr. Putin?’

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin has given high marks and much praise to a new film by reporter Andrei Kondrashov entitled "Putin," which is devoted to the Russian president.

"The film is wonderful," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the movie, recommending everyone interested watch it.

"The thing is many have been asking the question ‘who are you, Mr. Putin?’ over the last 18 years," Peskov reiterated, referring to a 2000 catch phrase: "who is Mr. Putin?" "This is being done both abroad and in our country. There have been numerous attempts over the past years to make a film about Putin - and not many succeeded, just a handful," the Kremlin spokesman noted. In light of this, he called Kondrashov’s film a "significant success" and congratulated those who had worked on it.

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that the film "Putin" could not be aired ahead of the election, so it was released on the internet, "which is also rather good, because, as far as we know, the internet can reach just as many people as television can." "This should be a separate issue for analysis," Peskov noted.

Peskov said that Putin had not watched this film, responding to reporters’ questions. "But he has the material and he will also be glad to have a look at it when he has free time," the press secretary concluded.

Filmmaker Andrei Kondrashov told TASS that 7 mln people watched the movie during the 24 hours following the release of the second part of the film. "This is a record: 4.1 mln people watched the film on the Odnoklassniki site, while 1.6 mln saw it on VKontakte, and 1.3 mln viewed it on YouTube," he said.