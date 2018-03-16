Biography of Russian presidential candidate Boris Titov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia will hold its presidential elections on Sunday, March 18. Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them is Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights.

Boris Titov was born on December 24, 1960 in Moscow into the family of an employee of the USSR Foreign Trade Ministry.

In 1983, he graduated from the international economic relations department of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

During his studies at the Institute, he worked as a translator of Spanish, including in the Republic of Peru in 1983.

In 1983-1989, he worked for the Soyuzneftexport foreign trade association as a specialist for oil and petrochemicals deliveries to Latin America and the Far East.

In 1989-1991, he headed the chemicals department of the Soviet-Dutch joint venture Urals.

In 1991, he set up, jointly with some Russian and English partners, Solvalub Ltd, London, a company for trade and investments in the oil and gas chemistry logistics and production, and took up the post of its executive director. The company was later transformed into an investment and industrial conglomerate, SVL-group of companies. He worked as Solvalub president from 1996 and in 1999-2001 he was chairman of the united management board of Interkhimprom, a company managing Solvalub’s assets in Russia.

In 2000-2005, he was a member of the management bureau and Vice-President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and headed the RSPP’s ethics committee from 2002.

In 2001-2002, he worked as president of the closed joint stock company Azot Agrichemical Corporation, one of the largest mineral fertilizer producers in Russia. Azot was the joint venture of SVL Group and Gazprom.

In 2001-2004, he headed the Fund for Mineral Fertilizer Industry Development set up by Azot, the PhosAgro interregional phosphate fertilizer producers’ association and the Eurochem mineral and chemical company. The Fund focused on holding talks with government agencies, infrastructural monopolies and banks on keeping stable the cost price of the sector’s output.

In 2003-2004, he worked as the co-chairman of the all-Russia public organization Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia).

From 2004 to 2010, he headed the management board of the non-profit partnership Gas Market Coordinator.

In 2006-2012 he was chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Abrau-Durso, a Russia-based company engaged in the production of sparkling wines.

In 2006-2008, he worked as a member of Russia’s Public Chamber and sat on the commission for economic development and entrepreneurship’s support.

In 2008-2011, he held the post of the co-chairman of the Right Cause party together with Georgy Bovt and Leonid Gozman. In February 2011, he quit this post due to intra-party disagreements.

From June 22, 2012, he worked as the Russian presidential envoy for the protection of entrepreneurs’ rights. He was reappointed to this post by the Russian president’s decree of June 21, 2017.

On September 27, 2012, he was elected as chairman of the Board of Founders of the all-Russia public organization Business Russia. He has been the party’s co-chairman since September 2014.

In January 2016, he came up with an initiative to establish a political organization on the basis of the Right Cause party to represent the interests of business.

On February 29, 2016, at a congress of the Right Cause party, he was elected the party’s chairman (re-elected on December 22, 2016). On March 26, 2016, the Right Cause was renamed into the Party of Growth.

On September 18, 2016, Boris Titov headed the Party of Growth’s list at the elections to the 7th State Duma. The party failed to clear the 5% threshold (it gained 1.29% of the votes) and was not elected to the State Duma.

On November 26, 2017, a session of the federal political council of the Party of Growth nominated Titov for Russian presidency. The Russian Central Election Commission registered his candidacy on February 7, 2018.

Titov is chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Stolypin Institute for the Economy of Growth (the Stolypin Club) and board chairman of the Union of Russia’s Grape Growers and Wine Makers.

He was a member of the Russian presidential councils for assistance to the development of civil society institutions and human rights (2004-2009) and for implementing priority national projects and demographic policy (2005-2008).

He speaks English and Spanish.

He is married and has two children. His hobby includes yachting, diving and tennis.