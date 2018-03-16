This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea

Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space

Stranded boats are pictured on the dried out shoes of the Lake of Gruyere in La Roche near Bulle, Switzerland, March 14 © EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A huge banner welcoming the French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed in front of a sewage pipe that drains into the Ganges river in Varanasi, India, March 12 © AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A two-week old male Rothschild’s giraffe looks on next to its nine-year old mother, Laura in their enclosure in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, March 13 © EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS

Approximately 7,000 pairs of shoes representing children who lost their lives to gun violence since the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, are seen on the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, USA, March 13 © EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Hungarian soldiers march, backdropped by a large display showing Hungary's national flag during a ceremony celebrating the Hungarian national holiday, the 170th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against the Habsburgs, Budapest, Hungary, March 15 © AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Scott Meenagh of Great Britain competes in the Biathlon Sitting Men's 12.5km event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre for the 2018 Winter Paralympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, March 13 © AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

A mourning ceremony for Russian actor Oleg Tabakov at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre, Russia, March 15 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Members of the Bundestag applause German Chancellor Angela Merkel after her re-election during the election of the Federal Chancellor at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 14 © EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Models pose for a selfie in a hexagon mirror backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, Russia, March 12 © EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

