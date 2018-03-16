Biography of Russian presidential candidate Sergey Baburin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia will hold its presidential elections on Sunday, March 18. Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation. Among them is head of the Russian People’s Union party Sergey Baburin.

Baburin was born on January 31, 1959 in Semipalatinsk (Kazakhstan). In 1981 he graduated from the law department of Omsk State University. Baburin holds a Ph.D. in law from Leningrad State University.

He served in the Soviet army in Afghanistan in the early 1980s.

In 1990, he was elected peoples' deputy in the Supreme Soviet of Russia.

During the Russian constitutional crisis of 1993 Baburin was one of the leaders of the anti-Yeltsin opposition.

In 1993-2000 and 2003-2007 he was a deputy of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

In December 2011, Baburin was elected leader of the Russian People’s Union party.

He also served as a rector of the Russian State University of Trade and Economics from 2002 to 2012.

On December 22, 2017 the Russian All-People's Union nominated Baburin as its presidential candidate. The Russian Central Election Commission registered his candidacy on February 7, 2018.

Baburin holds the Russian Order of Friendship and a number of foreign state awards.

Baburin is married and has four sons.