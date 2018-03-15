More than 5,000 people leave Eastern Ghouta on Thursday

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 15./TASS/. More than 5,000 people have fled Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, with more than 800 people leaving it hourly through the humanitarian corridor, Russian reconciliation center Spokesman Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin, told reporters.

"As of the present moment, more than 5000 people have left the settlements of Hamouriyah, Sakba and Hazze through the humanitarian corridor. The Centre for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties estimates that more than 800 people are leaving Eastern Ghouta hourly," the general said.

In addition, on Thursday the Russian reconciliation center assisted a United Nations humanitarian convoy, consisting of 25 trucks, in reaching Douma. "Civilians have been provided with 137 tonnes of food products, including baby food, and medicines," he said earlier in the day.

The seventeenth humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta began at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Thursday.