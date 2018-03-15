Putin pays last respects to Russian actor and stage director Tabakov

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid his last respects to outstanding Russian actor and theater director Oleg Tabakov who died aged 82 at a Moscow hospital on March 12.

Putin placed a bouquet of red roses on the casket and expressed condolences to Tabakov’s family at a funeral ceremony held at the Moscow Art Theater led by the deceased for the last 18 years.

"Oleg Tabakov was a prominent director and actor, a creative and very charming person," Putin said earlier in his telegram sent to Tabakov’s family. Putin described Tabakov as "a real center of attraction for talented fellow-thinkers," adding that his death is a great loss for Russia.

Tabakov, one of the most revered figures in the country's theater and film communities, held many Soviet and Russian state swards and won dozens of theatrical and cinematographic prizes. He starred in many popular Soviet and Russian movies and stage performances. Tabakov will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in central Moscow later on Thursday.