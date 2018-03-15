Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger

An adult harp seal pops its head through the ice as its baby lays on the ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada © EPA/STEWART COOK/IFAW

An adult harp seal pops its head through the ice as its baby lays on the ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada © EPA/STEWART COOK/IFAW

The Day of Action for the Seals takes place every year on March 15. Its goal is to stop commercial seal hunts. Newborn seals of some species have snow-white fur, making the animals subject to hunt. The United States banned the hunting and import of whitecoats in 1972, the European Economic Community banned the import of whitecoat products in 1983. Canada banned the offshore commercial hunting of whitecoats and bluebacks in 1987. Hunting younger seals has been banned in Russia since 2009. Although there are quotas and regulations, illegal seal hunting still takes place. See the images of these wonderful creatures.