Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger

Society & Culture
March 15, 15:12 UTC+3

The Day of Action for the Seals takes place every year on March 15

A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
© Alexander Ovchinnikov/TASS
A mother seal plays with a baby seal on the ice of the White Sea in Arkhangelsky region, Russia
A mother seal plays with a baby seal on the ice of the White Sea in Arkhangelsky region, Russia
A mother seal plays with a baby seal on the ice of the White Sea in Arkhangelsky region, Russia
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A seal relaxes on the beach of the island Helgoland, northern Germany
A seal relaxes on the beach of the island Helgoland, northern Germany
A seal relaxes on the beach of the island Helgoland, northern Germany
© AP Photo/dapdAxel Heimken
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS
A harp seal pup on the ice of the Caspian sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the Caspian sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the Caspian sea
© Anatoliy Ustinenko/TASS
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
A harp seal pup on the ice of the White Sea
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A harp seal pup or ‘whitecoat’ on an ice floe in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Prince Edward Island, Canada
A harp seal pup or ‘whitecoat’ on an ice floe in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Prince Edward Island, Canada
A harp seal pup or ‘whitecoat’ on an ice floe in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Prince Edward Island, Canada
© EPA/Stewart Cook/IFAW
An adult harp seal pops its head through the ice as its baby lays on the ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada
An adult harp seal pops its head through the ice as its baby lays on the ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada
An adult harp seal pops its head through the ice as its baby lays on the ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada
© EPA/STEWART COOK/IFAW
A seal pup licks a window at the seal enclosure in Friedrichskoog, Germany
A seal pup licks a window at the seal enclosure in Friedrichskoog, Germany
A seal pup licks a window at the seal enclosure in Friedrichskoog, Germany
© EPA/DANIEL REINHARDT
A newly born seal pup lies by his mother at the North Sea Oceannarium in Hirtshals, Denmark
A newly born seal pup lies by his mother at the North Sea Oceannarium in Hirtshals, Denmark
A newly born seal pup lies by his mother at the North Sea Oceannarium in Hirtshals, Denmark
© EPA/HENNING BAGGER
The Day of Action for the Seals takes place every year on March 15. Its goal is to stop commercial seal hunts. Newborn seals of some species have snow-white fur, making the animals subject to hunt. The United States banned the hunting and import of whitecoats in 1972, the European Economic Community banned the import of whitecoat products in 1983. Canada banned the offshore commercial hunting of whitecoats and bluebacks in 1987. Hunting younger seals has been banned in Russia since 2009. Although there are quotas and regulations, illegal seal hunting still takes place. See the images of these wonderful creatures.

Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger
10
Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking
12
Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital
