Renowned People’s Artist Oleg Tabakov to lie in state at his Chekhov Art Theater

MOSCOW, March 12./TASS/. A ceremony to pay respects to USSR People’s Artist Oleg Tabakov, who died on Monday at the age of 82, will take place at the Moscow Chekhov Art Theater he led as artistic director, theater’s Spokesperson Maria Malkina said.

"The date will be announced shortly," she added. Meanwhile, all performances will be canceled at the theater for three days, the press service said.

Oleg Tabakov was an outstanding Soviet and Russian theater and cinema actor, stage director and teacher and holder of the title of the People’s Artist of the USSR and many Soviet and Russian state awards. He led two theaters - The Chekhov Moscow Art Theater and the theater of his own name Tabakerka (literally meaning Tobacco Box) and a theater school for gifted children.Once asked about his main achievement in life, Tabakov said, "My disciples." He was a happy father of four. His last child, a daughter, was born when Tabakov was 71.