Russian opera legend Hvorostovsky awarded professional music award BraVo posthumously

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s late opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky has been posthumously awarded a BraVo international professional music award for his last record of Verdi’s Rigoletto.

The awarding ceremony was held at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre on Sunday. The award was handed over to the singer’s parents, Alexander Stepanovich and Lyudmila Petrovna.

Hvorostovsky, who is broadly viewed as one of the greatest opera baritones of our time, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the summer of 2015. He quit the opera stage in 2016 but carried on with concerts.

Hvorostovsky died of brain cancer on November 22 in London where he lived with his family. The legendary singer was 55 years old.