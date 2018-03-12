Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian opera legend Hvorostovsky awarded professional music award BraVo posthumously

Society & Culture
March 12, 8:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The award was handed over to the singer’s parents

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s late opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky has been posthumously awarded a BraVo international professional music award for his last record of Verdi’s Rigoletto.

People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky

Remembering Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Russia’s legendary baritone

Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away

The awarding ceremony was held at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre on Sunday. The award was handed over to the singer’s parents, Alexander Stepanovich and Lyudmila Petrovna.

Hvorostovsky, who is broadly viewed as one of the greatest opera baritones of our time, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the summer of 2015. He quit the opera stage in 2016 but carried on with concerts.

Hvorostovsky died of brain cancer on November 22 in London where he lived with his family. The legendary singer was 55 years old.

