Terrorist attack prevented in Saratov Region - FSB

Society & Culture
March 11, 15:17 UTC+3

The terrorists had an improvised explosive device with the capacity of about 3kg TNT

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia’s intelligence service, FSB, prevented a terrorist attack in the Saratov Region, the plotters were killed, FSB reported on Sunday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service prevented a terrorist attack in the Saratov Region," FSB’s public relations department said. "The terrorist attack was plotted by an underground terrorist group."

"On March 11, the criminals, driving a car, opened fire on security personnel and in the armed clash they were deadly wounded," the intelligence service said.

The terrorists had an improvised explosive device with the capacity of about 3kg TNT. Besides, on the site the intelligence service’s personnel found TT and Makarov pistols, which the terrorists had used, and a self-made hand grenade.

The investigation is under way.

