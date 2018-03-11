International arts festival can be initiated in Far East - actor

HONG KONG, March 11. /TASS/. An international festival of theater arts can be launched in the Far East, initiator of this project, Russian actor and artistic director of the State Theater of Nations, Evgeny Mironov told TASS on Sunday.

"This idea is supported by the Russian President," Mironov noted.

Large-scale international festivals playing host to teams across the globe are regularly staged in Asia, such as the annual 46th festival of arts in Hong Kong, he said. "We have an idea of creating a similar festival in the Far East - this is a vast and an interesting region. There is a desire to make an international festival, visited by the strongest theaters from Asia - Japan, Korea and China." Mironov said. Vladivostok can be a venue for such festival, the actor said.

"It seems to me that we should not confine itself to the theater alone. It’s worth to think about many genres, about a festival of arts," Mironov said. "I think we will start step by step. We will make the "Territory. Sakhalin" festival in December of this year," he added.