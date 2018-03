KRASNODAR, March 10. /TASS/. A nine year-old child got injured in a gas explosion in a house in Krasnodar, the regional emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"Among the injured is a child of nine," the source said.

The gas explosion happened in a house in Krasnodar. A wall collapsed on the fifth floor, a source told TASS earlier. Another source said four people were injured. Seven ambulance teams are on the site, the source added.