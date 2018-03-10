Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN informs about successful aid delivery to Damascus’ besieged suburb

Society & Culture
March 10, 0:32 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

Friday’s mission was ongoing in tense conditions, according to the UN Secretary General spokesperson

© EPA-EFE/SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT

THE UNITED NATIONS, March 10. /TASS/. The United Nations along with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were able to deliver food and other humanitarian supplies to residents of Douma located in besieged Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria, said that the international aid convoy "had safely returned to the Al-Wafideen checkpoint."

Dujarric pointed out that on Friday humanitarian workers headed to Eastern Ghouta "to deliver the remaining food assistance that could not be offloaded from the previous convoy on 5 March."

"Today’s delivery allowed the United Nations to complete the initially planned delivery of food for 27,500 people, along with health and nutrition items," he added.

Friday’s mission was ongoing in tense conditions, according to the UN Secretary General spokesperson.

"While the convoy was underway, shelling occurred in the proximity of operations, despite prior assurances of safety from all parties," he said.

Earlier, Zolotukhin told reporters that militants shelled the Al-Wafideen checkpoint "about half an hour later the humanitarian corridor had been closed."

The UN still insists that medicines and other health supplies be dispatched to Douma. The items had been initially approved by the Syrian authorities, but were later removed during loading in Damascus. He said those humanitarian supplies "must be delivered without delay."

"We call on all parties to immediately allow safe, sustained and unimpeded access for convoys to deliver critical supplies to hundreds of thousands of people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance in eastern Ghouta, as well as to all in need throughout the country," he emphasized.

On Monday 12, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to address the Security Council saying about implementation of Resolution 2401 adopted on February 24, which ordered a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to enable aid deliveries.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
