Over 71% of Russians plan to cast ballots in presidential election

Society & Culture
March 07, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the survey’s results, only 6.8% of Russians do not intend to cast their ballots in the presidential election

© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. More than 71% participants in a recent poll plan to cast their ballots in the Russian presidential election set for March 18, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said on Telegram.

Those surveyed were asked if they were going to take part in the forthcoming presidential election or not.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

"As far as the presidential election is concerned, the declared level of civic engagement remains high, as 71.6% of Russians say they will definitely go out and vote, while another 10.4% say that they are very likely to vote in the election," the pollster said. According to the survey’s results, only 6.8% of Russians do not intend to cast their ballots in the presidential election and 10.2% of those polled have not yet decided whether they wanted to do that.

"The declared turnout level is still high, which makes is possible to predict that the actual voter turnout will be 62-64%," said Mikhail Mamonov who heads the pollster’s Political Analysis and Consulting Department.

The nationwide telephone poll, involving 3,000 people over the age of 18, was conducted on March 2-4. The margin of error does not exceed 1.8% at the 95% confidence level.

Russian presidential election 2018
Реклама