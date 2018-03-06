Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aeroflot to exclude brawling passengers from its customer loyalty program

Society & Culture
March 06, 22:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The airline recalled that nine cases of beating of the personnel were registered on its flights since the beginning of 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian national flag carrying airline Aeroflot will be excluding the customers who brawl aboard from its Aeroflot Bonus customer loyalty program, under which it assigns the privileged status to customers and will annul the accumulated mileage, as well as close down the brawlers' accounts, the airline said in a press release on Tuesday

"Aeroflot Bonus program rules envision annulling of a customer's account if he or she behaves abusively towards the airline's personnel," it said. "On top of that, they make a new registration in the program impossible for such people."

"Every customer can enroll for Aeroflot Bonus only once and this means that a person loses all the privileges and a possibility of further membership in the program if he or she brawls aboard," the press release said.

The airline recalled that nine cases of beating of the personnel were registered on its flights since the beginning of 2018. Practically all the offenders were elitist members of the customer loyalty program.

Aeroflot Bonus, which Aeroflot introduced in 1999, has 6.8 million registered members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
14
Hollywood rolls out red carpet for 90th annual Academy Awards
13
This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion
10
Сaptivating vintage beauty of Soviet spring
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian watchdog denies authenticity of crashed plane's black-box transcript
2
Erdogan vows not to cancel S-400 deal with Russia despite likely sanctions
3
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
4
Forbes lists 103 Russian billionaires with overall wealth of $414 bln
5
Russia’s Iskander-M to remain unmatched until at least 2025 — official
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of new pistol
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама