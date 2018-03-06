Aeroflot to exclude brawling passengers from its customer loyalty program

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian national flag carrying airline Aeroflot will be excluding the customers who brawl aboard from its Aeroflot Bonus customer loyalty program, under which it assigns the privileged status to customers and will annul the accumulated mileage, as well as close down the brawlers' accounts, the airline said in a press release on Tuesday

"Aeroflot Bonus program rules envision annulling of a customer's account if he or she behaves abusively towards the airline's personnel," it said. "On top of that, they make a new registration in the program impossible for such people."

"Every customer can enroll for Aeroflot Bonus only once and this means that a person loses all the privileges and a possibility of further membership in the program if he or she brawls aboard," the press release said.

The airline recalled that nine cases of beating of the personnel were registered on its flights since the beginning of 2018. Practically all the offenders were elitist members of the customer loyalty program.

Aeroflot Bonus, which Aeroflot introduced in 1999, has 6.8 million registered members.