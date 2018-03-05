Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s mortality rate 8% above birth rate in 2017

March 05, 18:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

84 constituencies showed the decline in births and 81 constituencies had the fatality rate drop in 2017

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The mortality rate in Russia in 2017 was 8% above the birth rate, while the difference was 0.1% in 2016, the Russian statistics agency Rosstat said on Monday.

"The mortality rate across Russia was 8% above the number of births in 2017 [the mortality rate was 0.1% above the birth rate in 2016]. This ratio was 1.5-1.8 times higher in seventeen constituencies of the Russian Federation," Rosstat reports.

84 constituencies showed the decline in births and 81 constituencies had the fatality rate drop in 2017, as compared to 2016.

