Hollywood rolls out red carpet for 90th annual Academy Awards

Society & Culture
March 05, 12:28 UTC+3

The Shape of Water directed by Guillermo del Toro won Oscar for the Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
© EPA-EFE/TODD WAWRYCHUK/AMPAS
Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade perform "Remember Me" from "Coco" at the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie present the award for best adapted screenplay
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
James Ivory, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name"
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Blanca Blanco arrives at the Oscars
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gary Oldman, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Darkest Hour"
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Nicole Kidman presents Jordan Peele with the award for best original screenplay for "Get Out"
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Helen Mirren accompanies Mark Bridges, winner for the award for best costume design for "Phantom Thread," as he wins a jet ski for having the shortest acceptance speech at the Oscars
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Angeles.
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
BB-8, Oscar Isaacs, Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran present the award for best animated short
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Allison Janney accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya"
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Allison Janney, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for 'I, Tonya', and Gary Oldman, winner of Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour'
© EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK
Guillermo del Toro, winner of the award for best director for "The Shape of Water"
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The biggest night in the movie industry - the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony that was held in Los Angeles, California - saw The Shape of Water by Mexico’s Guillermo del Toro win two Oscars - one for Best Director and the other for Best Picture. The award for Best Actress went to Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while Gary Oldman got the Oscar for Best Actor for his main role in Darkest Hour. Stroll down the Oscar’s red carpet and see photos from the 2018 Academy Awards.

