Hollywood rolls out red carpet for 90th annual Academy Awards

Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,' Allison Janney, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for 'I, Tonya', and Gary Oldman, winner of Best Actor for 'Darkest Hour' © EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Helen Mirren accompanies Mark Bridges, winner for the award for best costume design for "Phantom Thread," as he wins a jet ski for having the shortest acceptance speech at the Oscars © Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The biggest night in the movie industry - the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony that was held in Los Angeles, California - saw The Shape of Water by Mexico’s Guillermo del Toro win two Oscars - one for Best Director and the other for Best Picture. The award for Best Actress went to Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, while Gary Oldman got the Oscar for Best Actor for his main role in Darkest Hour. Stroll down the Oscar’s red carpet and see photos from the 2018 Academy Awards.