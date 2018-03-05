Russian Politics & Diplomacy
‘A Fantastic Woman’ beats out ‘Loveless’ in fight for Oscar

Society & Culture
March 05, 6:14 updated at: March 05, 7:23 UTC+3

"A Fantastic Woman" is a drama about a transgender woman, who faces scrutiny after the death of her partner

Sebastian Lelio

Sebastian Lelio

© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. Chile’s "A Fantastic Woman" directed by Sebastian Lelio has beaten out Russia’s "Loveless" by Andrey Zvyagintsev in the fight for the Oscar for the Best Foreign Language Film. The awarding ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is being broadcasted by ABC.

"A Fantastic Woman" starring Daniela Vega and Francisco Reyes, is a drama about a person who underwent gender reassignment surgery and faces scrutiny after the death of her partner. It won a Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival.

"Loveless," which was highly praised by Russian and international critics, is a drama about a Moscow family in the middle of a divorce. The couple’s child, 12-year-old Alyosha, is left outside his parents’ quarrel and feeling completely abandoned disappears one day. The movie’s world premiere was held last year at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Jury Prize.

"Loveless" and "A Fantastic Woman" competed for the award with Hungary’s "Testrol es Lelekrol,’ Lebanon’s "L'insulte" and "Sweden’s" "The Square" by Ruben Ostlund that received the Cannes Film Festival main prize last year.

