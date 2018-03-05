Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sam Rockwell wins best supporting actor at 2018 Oscars

Society & Culture
March 05, 5:16 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Rockwell earlier triumphed at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild awards

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell

© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. Sam Rockwell has won the Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." He received the award at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, California. ABC is broadcasting the awarding ceremony.

Rockwell, 49, won out over Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project"), Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water"), Christopher Plummer ("All the Money in the World") and Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri").

Rockwell earlier triumphed at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild awards.

The movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" tells a story of a woman (Frances McDormand) who is trying to renew an investigation into the murder of her daughter in an American provincial town.

