MAKHACHKALA, March 4. /TASS/. A counter-terrorist operation began in Dagestan’s Tsumadinsky district, where special forces search for militants and their allies, the local branch of Russia’s Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS on Sunday.

"The security alert was announced at 04:00 Moscow time on Sunday," the source said.

Certain limitations will remain in the district until the operation is over, the source added.