Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

WWF says tiger, leopard populations in Russia relatively strong

Society & Culture
March 04, 7:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have some 560 animals, which is close to the maximum under which tigers do not attack humans," a WWF official said

Share
1 pages in this article
An Amur tiger

An Amur tiger

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian populations of big cats - tigers, leopards and snow leopards - are relatively strong, WWF Russia Conservation Policy Director Yevgeny Shvarts has told TASS.

"We can say that at least regarding tigers and leopards the situation in our country is indeed relatively good as compared to the rest of the world," the expert said on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, celebrated on March 3.

"As far as tigers are concerned, the situation is good. We have some 560 animals, which is close to the maximum under which tigers do not attack humans," Shvarts said.

Speaking about Russia’s snow leopard population, the WWF official said that Russia only has "peripheral parts of larger populations in Mongolia and Kazakhstan."

"We are doing our best. Nevertheless, unpleasant situations still occur from time to time, which are clearly related to poaching," he said.

According to WWF estimates made in previous years, about 70-90 snow leopards were living in Russia in the wild. So far, there is no reason to speak about any decline except for the Sayano-Shushensky nature reserve, Shvarts said.

Speaking about the Far Eastern leopard, the WWF Russia conservation policy director said that "the situation has clearly improved," mostly due to the construction of the so-called leopard tunnel in the Leopard Land national park. The project allows the big cats to safely cross a busy highway that splits the nature reserve in two parts.

"Although I know that one or two animals were killed last year, but anyway this tunnel helped to significantly mitigate the negative impact," he said.

About eight years ago, the Far Eastern leopard was on the verge of extinction. To date, its population in Russia has more than doubled: from 29-32 to 72-78.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion
10
Сaptivating vintage beauty of Soviet spring
10
Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova celebrates her birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
2
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
3
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
4
Russian presidential candidate Sobchak says attacked and doused with water
5
Evacuation of civilians from Eastern Ghouta impossible on Saturday
6
More than 130,000 participate in rally For Strong Russia in Moscow
7
Eastern Ghouta residents start forming armed groups to break militants' siege
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама