Cold snap sweeps across numerous regions in European Russia

Society & Culture
March 02, 15:07 UTC+3 YAROSLAVL

A cold spell has tightened its grip on more than 30 regions in the European part of Russia

© Yuri Kim/TASS

YAROSLAVL, March 2. /TASS/. A cold spell has tightened its grip on more than 30 regions in the European part of Russia despite the official arrival of spring, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said on Friday.

"Abnormally low temperatures have been registered in 31 regions of the Central, Volga and North-Western Federal Districts despite the official arrival of spring. The weather forecast is unfavorable for many regions," the minister said.

Temperatures plunged to minus 30 degrees in the Saratov Region on Thursday forcing local authorities to cancel classes for younger schoolchildren. Meanwhile, a heavy barrage of snow paralyzed Russia’s southern regions, including Crimea.

'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow

