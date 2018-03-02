This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion

The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft descent capsule carrying the ISS Expedition 53/54 prime crew members, NASA astronauts Joseph M. Acaba, Mark T. Vande Hei, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin descends to land in Kazakhstan, February 28 © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto her AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland USA, February 28 © EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman plays a piano at the Ziferblat Anti-Cafe in the city of Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia, February 25 © Yegor Aleyev/TASS

Drones carry bags, the creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2018 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25 © REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nepalese people painted with colored powder dance during celebrations of the Holi Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 1 © EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An urban explorer inside the abandoned fort No 10 of the Vladivostok Maritime Fortress built at the beginning of the 20th century on Russky Island, Russia, February 25 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow, Russia, March 1 © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25 © AP Photo/Chris Carlson

A baby Francois-langoer monkey in between his parents at the Diergaarde Blijdorp zoo in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, February 26 © EPA-EFE/LEX VAN L

People take part in a snowball fight in front of the Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, February 26 © EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedva, coach Eteri Tutberidze talk to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a reception after a ceremony to present state decorations to Russian medallists of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, February 28 © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

A fan of the Olympic athletes from Russia cheers before the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 25 © AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa

Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address, a snowball fight in front of the Colosseum, drones at Milan Fashion Week and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS