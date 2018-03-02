Russian Politics & Diplomacy
This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion

Society & Culture
March 02, 15:53 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A fan of the Olympic athletes from Russia cheers before the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 25
A fan of the Olympic athletes from Russia cheers before the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 25
A fan of the Olympic athletes from Russia cheers before the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, February 25
© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedva, coach Eteri Tutberidze talk to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a reception after a ceremony to present state decorations to Russian medallists of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, February 28
Figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedva, coach Eteri Tutberidze talk to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a reception after a ceremony to present state decorations to Russian medallists of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, February 28
Figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedva, coach Eteri Tutberidze talk to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a reception after a ceremony to present state decorations to Russian medallists of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, February 28
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
People take part in a snowball fight in front of the Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, February 26
People take part in a snowball fight in front of the Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, February 26
People take part in a snowball fight in front of the Colosseum during a snowfall in Rome, Italy, February 26
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Great tits (Parus major) are spotted near Pomaz, 23 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, February 27
Great tits (Parus major) are spotted near Pomaz, 23 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, February 27
Great tits (Parus major) are spotted near Pomaz, 23 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, February 27
© EPA-EFE/Attila Kovacs
A baby Francois-langoer monkey in between his parents at the Diergaarde Blijdorp zoo in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, February 26
A baby Francois-langoer monkey in between his parents at the Diergaarde Blijdorp zoo in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, February 26
A baby Francois-langoer monkey in between his parents at the Diergaarde Blijdorp zoo in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, February 26
© EPA-EFE/LEX VAN L
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25
© AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow, Russia, March 1
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow, Russia, March 1
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow, Russia, March 1
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS
An urban explorer inside the abandoned fort No 10 of the Vladivostok Maritime Fortress built at the beginning of the 20th century on Russky Island, Russia, February 25
An urban explorer inside the abandoned fort No 10 of the Vladivostok Maritime Fortress built at the beginning of the 20th century on Russky Island, Russia, February 25
An urban explorer inside the abandoned fort No 10 of the Vladivostok Maritime Fortress built at the beginning of the 20th century on Russky Island, Russia, February 25
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Nepalese people painted with colored powder dance during celebrations of the Holi Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 1
Nepalese people painted with colored powder dance during celebrations of the Holi Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 1
Nepalese people painted with colored powder dance during celebrations of the Holi Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 1
© EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Drones carry bags, the creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2018 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25
Drones carry bags, the creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2018 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25
Drones carry bags, the creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2018 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25
© REUTERS/Tony Gentile
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman plays a piano at the Ziferblat Anti-Cafe in the city of Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia, February 25
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman plays a piano at the Ziferblat Anti-Cafe in the city of Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia, February 25
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman plays a piano at the Ziferblat Anti-Cafe in the city of Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia, February 25
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto her AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland USA, February 28
A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto her AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland USA, February 28
A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto her AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland USA, February 28
© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft descent capsule carrying the ISS Expedition 53/54 prime crew members, NASA astronauts Joseph M. Acaba, Mark T. Vande Hei, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin descends to land in Kazakhstan, February 28
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft descent capsule carrying the ISS Expedition 53/54 prime crew members, NASA astronauts Joseph M. Acaba, Mark T. Vande Hei, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin descends to land in Kazakhstan, February 28
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft descent capsule carrying the ISS Expedition 53/54 prime crew members, NASA astronauts Joseph M. Acaba, Mark T. Vande Hei, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin descends to land in Kazakhstan, February 28
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
