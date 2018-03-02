Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Fire in Azerbaijan’s drug rehabilitation center kills 24

Society & Culture
March 02, 11:05 UTC+3

Twenty-four people have died in a fire that sparked in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Azerbaijan’s capital

BAKU, March 2. /TASS/. Twenty-four people have died in a fire that sparked in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Azerbaijan’s capital, according to a report from the country’s General Prosecutor’s Office, the Emergencies Ministry and the Interior Ministry released on Friday.

"The bodies of 24 victims were found on the site of the accident," the report says.

According to law enforcement authorities, 34 out of 55 people staying in the center where the fire had sparked were rescued; three of them were hospitalized to the Republican Toxicology Center.

"The General Prosecutor’s Office launched a criminal case over this fact, and an operational investigation team was established that included experienced staff of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry," the report says.

