Russian Church spokesman notes accent on human dimension in Putin’s address

Society & Culture
March 01, 19:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address to places care for people’s well-being and security center-stage once again, Dr. Vladimir Legoida, the official spokesman for Moscow Patriarchate said on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address

"A very important fact is that it places ordinary man center-stage," he said.

"Even the section of the address that dwelt on this country’s defense potential and the Russian Army and Navy - and the mass media will most certainly pay particular attention to it - also implied care for the people and their security.

Dr. Legoida also noted Putin’s words on society’s moral groundwork that would assure affluence when combined with knowledge.

"That’s a matter of especial importance because the absence of neglect of the moral groundwork can eventually turn into a detonator," he said.

