Russian Church spokesman notes accent on human dimension in Putin’s address

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address to places care for people’s well-being and security center-stage once again, Dr. Vladimir Legoida, the official spokesman for Moscow Patriarchate said on Thursday.

"A very important fact is that it places ordinary man center-stage," he said.

"Even the section of the address that dwelt on this country’s defense potential and the Russian Army and Navy - and the mass media will most certainly pay particular attention to it - also implied care for the people and their security.

Dr. Legoida also noted Putin’s words on society’s moral groundwork that would assure affluence when combined with knowledge.

"That’s a matter of especial importance because the absence of neglect of the moral groundwork can eventually turn into a detonator," he said.