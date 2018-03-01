Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Сaptivating vintage beauty of Soviet spring

Society & Culture
March 01, 18:44 UTC+3

On the first day of spring TASS recalls vintage Soviet photographs of this beautiful season

Tverskoi Boulevard in Moscow on a sunny spring day, 1987
Tverskoi Boulevard in Moscow on a sunny spring day, 1987
Tverskoi Boulevard in Moscow on a sunny spring day, 1987
© Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Yalta embankment in spring, Crimea, 1976
Yalta embankment in spring, Crimea, 1976
Yalta embankment in spring, Crimea, 1976
© Yuri Ilyenko/TASS
Young naturalists making birdhouses in Chisinau school, 1987
Young naturalists making birdhouses in Chisinau school, 1987
Young naturalists making birdhouses in Chisinau school, 1987
© Mikhail Potyrnike/TASS
A child with a flower in the street of Yerevan, Armenian SSR, 1986
A child with a flower in the street of Yerevan, Armenian SSR, 1986
A child with a flower in the street of Yerevan, Armenian SSR, 1986
© Robert Atayan/TASS
Ice drift on Moskva River in Moscow
Ice drift on Moskva River in Moscow
Ice drift on Moskva River in Moscow
© V. Yakovlev/TASS
Young mother pushing stroller in a park in Apsheron, Azerbaijan SSR, 1979
Young mother pushing stroller in a park in Apsheron, Azerbaijan SSR, 1979
Young mother pushing stroller in a park in Apsheron, Azerbaijan SSR, 1979
© V.Pashchenko/TASS
A couple walking together in a park, Moscow, 1984
A couple walking together in a park, Moscow, 1984
A couple walking together in a park, Moscow, 1984
© Boris Kavashkin, Yulia Lizunova/TASS
Smolensk art school students painting sketches, 1983
Smolensk art school students painting sketches, 1983
Smolensk art school students painting sketches, 1983
© Grigory Kalachyan/TASS
A view of Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake, in spring, 1965
A view of Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake, in spring, 1965
A view of Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake, in spring, 1965
© Edgar Bryukhanenko/TASS
Spring in the mountains, Armenian SSR, 1987
Spring in the mountains, Armenian SSR, 1987
Spring in the mountains, Armenian SSR, 1987
© Grigory Kalachyan, Martin Shakhbazyan/TASS
Russia is a huge Northern country where winter never seems to end. On the first day of spring TASS recalls vintage Soviet photographs of this beautiful season.

