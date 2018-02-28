Fire erupts at mental hospital near Moscow

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. A building of the psychiatric hospital is burning near Moscow in the town of Noginsk, the emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the hospital located on 8 Marta Street. Evacuation is underway.

"At least 60 people have been taken out of the building so far," the official said.

Firefighting brigades and rescue teams are working at the scene, searching for people possibly remaining in the building.

There were no immediate reports about casualties.