Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serial killer ex-cop found guilty of murdering 19 women in Siberia

Society & Culture
February 28, 16:39 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

The investigators tracked the serial killer down only last year thanks to cutting-edge DNA testing

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 28. /TASS/. A jury in Novosibirsk, southwestern Siberia, delivered a guilty verdict on Wednesday against former police officer Yevgeniy Chuplinsky over the murder of 19 women, the investigative department’s press service said.

The killings were committed over a seven-year period covering autumn 1998 to July 2005. The victims were prostitutes between 18 and 31 years of age. The man murdered them shortly after using their sexual services. To conceal the crimes he dismembered the bodies and left the victims’ remains in various areas of the city and its vicinity.

Read also

Russia's most bloodthirsty serial killers

The investigators tracked the serial killer down only last year thanks to cutting-edge DNA testing.

"The jury considers that the evidence collected by the detectives from the Russian Investigative Committee is enough to deliver a verdict against the 52-year-old citizen of Novosibirsk, Yevgeniy Chuplinsky," the statement said. He was also found guilty of robbery.

Chuplinsky was arrested on April 23, 2016. Investigators had more than 5,000 men under suspicion for committing the crimes. As a result, they questioned 200 witnesses and carried out more than 300 tests. The defendant initially pleaded guilty but then started insisting that he was innocent. He was judged to be sane during an examination.

The district court will announce Chuplinsky’s sentence on March 5.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova celebrates her birthday
12
'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама