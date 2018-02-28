Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova celebrates her birthday

This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa

Natalia Vodianova also became 2018 FIFA World Cup Ambassador. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen at Dynamo Stadium in Moscow © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation strives to provide a safe environment for every child living in urban Russia and to help support families raising children with disabilities. Photo: Natalia Vodianova in a Children's Play Tent set up by her Naked Heart Foundation in the flood-hit town of Krymsk © Ivan Chumash/TASS

Vodianova is founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a philanthropic organisation. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen ahead of the first Running Hearts charity race held by Naked Heart Foundation in Moscow © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Natalia Vodianova appeared on the covers of fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and ELLE and took part in the advertising campaigns of such leading brands as Louis Vuitton, Pepe Jeans, Chanel, Gucci, Guerlain, etc. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Valentino Garavani at the "White Fairy Tale Love Ball" party at the Wideville castle in Paris © AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Natalia Vodianova, father of her two youngest children, Antoine Arnault, head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault with his wife, Helene Arnault © EPA/YOAN VALAT

Natalia Vodianova is mother of five children. Photo: Natalia and her son Lucus, 2005 © EPA/PETER FOLEY

In 2012, she came in third on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $8.6 million in one year. © AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Vodianova and two sisters, one of whom has cerebral palsy, grew up in a small, poor district of the city of Nizhny Novgorod. As a teenager, she helped her mother sell fruit on the street © AP Photo/Thibault Camus

She is well known for her Cinderella-like life story. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Gigi Hadid wear creations by Versace during the Milan Fashion Week © EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel and philanthropist, was born on February 28, 1982 © PR-company Best regards/TASS

