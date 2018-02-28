Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova celebrates her birthday

Society & Culture
February 28, 18:26 UTC+3

Natalia Vodianova, one of the most influential women in Russia and one of the world’s richest top models celebrates her 36th birthday on February 28

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_991962.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_991962.sliderLength-1}}
Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel and philanthropist, was born on February 28, 1982
Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel and philanthropist, was born on February 28, 1982
Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel and philanthropist, was born on February 28, 1982
© PR-company Best regards/TASS
She is well known for her Cinderella-like life story. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Gigi Hadid wear creations by Versace during the Milan Fashion Week
She is well known for her Cinderella-like life story. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Gigi Hadid wear creations by Versace during the Milan Fashion Week
She is well known for her Cinderella-like life story. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Gigi Hadid wear creations by Versace during the Milan Fashion Week
© EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
Vodianova and two sisters, one of whom has cerebral palsy, grew up in a small, poor district of the city of Nizhny Novgorod. As a teenager, she helped her mother sell fruit on the street
Vodianova and two sisters, one of whom has cerebral palsy, grew up in a small, poor district of the city of Nizhny Novgorod. As a teenager, she helped her mother sell fruit on the street
Vodianova and two sisters, one of whom has cerebral palsy, grew up in a small, poor district of the city of Nizhny Novgorod. As a teenager, she helped her mother sell fruit on the street
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
In 2012, she came in third on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $8.6 million in one year.
In 2012, she came in third on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $8.6 million in one year.
In 2012, she came in third on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $8.6 million in one year.
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Natalia Vodianova is mother of five children. Photo: Natalia and her son Lucus, 2005
Natalia Vodianova is mother of five children. Photo: Natalia and her son Lucus, 2005
Natalia Vodianova is mother of five children. Photo: Natalia and her son Lucus, 2005
© EPA/PETER FOLEY
Natalia Vodianova, father of her two youngest children, Antoine Arnault, head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault with his wife, Helene Arnault
Natalia Vodianova, father of her two youngest children, Antoine Arnault, head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault with his wife, Helene Arnault
Natalia Vodianova, father of her two youngest children, Antoine Arnault, head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault with his wife, Helene Arnault
© EPA/YOAN VALAT
Natalia Vodianova appeared on the covers of fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and ELLE and took part in the advertising campaigns of such leading brands as Louis Vuitton, Pepe Jeans, Chanel, Gucci, Guerlain, etc. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Valentino Garavani at the "White Fairy Tale Love Ball" party at the Wideville castle in Paris
Natalia Vodianova appeared on the covers of fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and ELLE and took part in the advertising campaigns of such leading brands as Louis Vuitton, Pepe Jeans, Chanel, Gucci, Guerlain, etc. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Valentino Garavani at the "White Fairy Tale Love Ball" party at the Wideville castle in Paris
Natalia Vodianova appeared on the covers of fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and ELLE and took part in the advertising campaigns of such leading brands as Louis Vuitton, Pepe Jeans, Chanel, Gucci, Guerlain, etc. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Valentino Garavani at the "White Fairy Tale Love Ball" party at the Wideville castle in Paris
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Vodianova is founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a philanthropic organisation. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen ahead of the first Running Hearts charity race held by Naked Heart Foundation in Moscow
Vodianova is founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a philanthropic organisation. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen ahead of the first Running Hearts charity race held by Naked Heart Foundation in Moscow
Vodianova is founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a philanthropic organisation. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen ahead of the first Running Hearts charity race held by Naked Heart Foundation in Moscow
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation strives to provide a safe environment for every child living in urban Russia and to help support families raising children with disabilities. Photo: Natalia Vodianova in a Children's Play Tent set up by her Naked Heart Foundation in the flood-hit town of Krymsk
Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation strives to provide a safe environment for every child living in urban Russia and to help support families raising children with disabilities. Photo: Natalia Vodianova in a Children's Play Tent set up by her Naked Heart Foundation in the flood-hit town of Krymsk
Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation strives to provide a safe environment for every child living in urban Russia and to help support families raising children with disabilities. Photo: Natalia Vodianova in a Children's Play Tent set up by her Naked Heart Foundation in the flood-hit town of Krymsk
© Ivan Chumash/TASS
Natalia Vodianova also became 2018 FIFA World Cup Ambassador. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen at Dynamo Stadium in Moscow
Natalia Vodianova also became 2018 FIFA World Cup Ambassador. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen at Dynamo Stadium in Moscow
Natalia Vodianova also became 2018 FIFA World Cup Ambassador. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen at Dynamo Stadium in Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Editors choice
The water in a fountain frozen solid in central Malmo, Sweden
'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow February 27, 15:08
Olympic Athletes of Russia at the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang February 26, 16:07
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa February 22, 18:28
US Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their free dance during a figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang February 21, 17:20
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang February 21, 13:30
On February 20, 1986, the Soviet Union launched Mir space station
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory February 20, 19:30
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991962'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991962'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Natalia Vodianova, Russian supermodel and philanthropist, was born on February 28, 1982
© PR-company Best regards/TASS
She is well known for her Cinderella-like life story. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Gigi Hadid wear creations by Versace during the Milan Fashion Week
© EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
Vodianova and two sisters, one of whom has cerebral palsy, grew up in a small, poor district of the city of Nizhny Novgorod. As a teenager, she helped her mother sell fruit on the street
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
In 2012, she came in third on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $8.6 million in one year.
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Natalia Vodianova is mother of five children. Photo: Natalia and her son Lucus, 2005
© EPA/PETER FOLEY
Natalia Vodianova, father of her two youngest children, Antoine Arnault, head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault with his wife, Helene Arnault
© EPA/YOAN VALAT
Natalia Vodianova appeared on the covers of fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and ELLE and took part in the advertising campaigns of such leading brands as Louis Vuitton, Pepe Jeans, Chanel, Gucci, Guerlain, etc. Photo: Natalia Vodianova and Valentino Garavani at the "White Fairy Tale Love Ball" party at the Wideville castle in Paris
© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Vodianova is founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a philanthropic organisation. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen ahead of the first Running Hearts charity race held by Naked Heart Foundation in Moscow
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation strives to provide a safe environment for every child living in urban Russia and to help support families raising children with disabilities. Photo: Natalia Vodianova in a Children's Play Tent set up by her Naked Heart Foundation in the flood-hit town of Krymsk
© Ivan Chumash/TASS
Natalia Vodianova also became 2018 FIFA World Cup Ambassador. Photo: Natalia Vodianova seen at Dynamo Stadium in Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Natalia Vodianova, one of the most influential women in Russia and one of the world’s richest top models celebrates her 36th birthday on February 28. She is well known for her Cinderella-like life story. In 2012, she came in third on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $8.6 million in one year. Vodianova is also a founder of the Naked Heart Foundation, a philanthropic organisation that helpe to provide a safe environment for children and to help support families raising children with disabilities. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova celebrates her birthday
12
'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Nord Stream-2 not an alternative to Ukrainian transit route
2
Soyuz space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
3
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster
4
Lavrov accuses US of psyching up EU armies for use of nukes against Russia
5
Top brass concerned over situation in US-controlled areas of Syria
6
US blocks Russia-drafted statement at UN Security Council
7
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама