TASS photographer shortlisted for 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

Society & Culture
February 28, 8:22 UTC+3

TASS photographer Valery Sharifulin has been shortlisted for the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards, the World Photography Organization

Valery Sharifulin

Valery Sharifulin

© TASS

LONDON, February 28. /TASS/. TASS photographer Valery Sharifulin has been shortlisted for the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards, the World Photography Organization, the competition’s organizer, said on its website.

Sharifulin has entered the Professional Shortlist in the Sport category alongside nine photographers from Australia, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Iran, Italy, the United States, France and Croatia.

Another four Russian photographers have been included in the Open Shortlist - Alex Bityutskikh and Aleksa Mun (Enchanced), Nikolai Gorbunov (Landscape and Nature) and Viktor Dontsov (Still Life).

According to the World Photography Organization, "photographers from across the world entered a whopping 319,561 images across all competitions."

Open competition category winners will be announced on March 20, while professional competition winners will be known on April 19.

"All winning, shortlisted and commended images will be exhibited as part of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, London from April to May 6," the World Photography Organization said.

