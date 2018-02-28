Kazan shooter commits suicide - regional Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. A man who opened gunfire in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region, has committed suicide, a source in the regional Interior Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary reports, he was drunk," the source said, adding that the shooting had been caused by a domestic dispute between the shooter, his wife and her brother.

"The perpetrator, born in 1981, had been earlier arrested for ten days over disorderly conduct, following a police report filed by his wife," the source said. "After being released, the man took a gun and went to confront his wife and her brother, who was providing shelter for the woman," the source added.

Meanwhile, the regional branch of the National Guard told TASS that a special operation concerning the shooting incident was over.

"The special operation is over, now investigators are stepping in," a National Guard source said.

According to earlier reports, the shooting killed a National Guard member and left two people, including a police officer, wounded.

A criminal case has been launched over the shooting incident. "An investigative team has been formed to establish all the circumstances," the press service said, adding that the criminal case had been launched under Articles 105.2 and 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder of two or more people, attempt on the life of a law enforcer).