Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow Patriarch to visit Bulgaria on occasion of 140 yrs since downfall of Ottoman rule

Society & Culture
February 28, 0:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The trip is destined to consolidate relations between the Russian and Bulgarian Orthodox Churches

Share
1 pages in this article
Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill

Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill

© Stoyan Vasev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I will visit Bulgaria on March 2-4 to take part in the gala functions timed for the 140th anniversary of Bulgaria's liberation from the Ottoman rule, the Reverend Alexander Volkov, the Patriarch's press secretary said on Tuesday.

"Patriarch Kirill I will make a visit to Bulgaria from March 2 to March 4 at the invitation of His Beatitude Patriarch Neophyte of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church on the occasion of the 140th anniversary since liberation of the country from the Ottoman yoke," the Rev Volkov said. "Patriarch Kirill I will attend the official functions, commemorate the soldiers who fell in the battles of 1877 and 1878 and conduct a prayer in the memorial Church of the Nativity on Mount Shipka."

The trip is destined to consolidate relations between the Russian and Bulgarian Orthodox Churches, he said. "It will offer a testimony to the particular role the Orthodox Christian faith has played in the centuries-old relations between our peoples."

The itinerary of the visit includes a joint liturgy that the Patriarchs Kiill I and Neophyte will conduct at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Prince Alexander of the Neva in Sofia.

Also, the Russian Patriarch plans to venerate the holy relics of St Seraphim of Boguchar at the Russian Church of St Nicholas in Sofia. The Russian and Bulgarian Orthodox Churches canonized Arbishop Seraphim in 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
Press review: China’s leader to be president for life and Crimea to run navy torpedo tests
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons
5
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
6
Russian Embassy in Germany says man featured in coke case was not staff member
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама