Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazan shooter detained, accomplice killed - Russian Investigative Committee

Society & Culture
February 28, 0:13 UTC+3 KAZAN

A criminal case has been launched over the shooting incident

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yegor Aleev/TASS

KAZAN, February 28. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained a man who opened gunfire in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region, while his alleged accomplice has been gunned down, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional branch said.

"The perpetrator has been detained during a special operation, while his alleged accomplice has been killed in a shootout," the press service said.

A criminal case has been launched over the shooting incident. "An investigative team has been formed to establish all the circumstances," the press service said, adding that the criminal case had been launched under Articles 105.2 and 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder of two or more people, attempt on the life of a law enforcer).

According to earlier reports, the shooting killed a National Guard member and left two people wounded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
Press review: China’s leader to be president for life and Crimea to run navy torpedo tests
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons
5
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
6
Russian Embassy in Germany says man featured in coke case was not staff member
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама