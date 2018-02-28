Kazan shooter detained, accomplice killed - Russian Investigative Committee

KAZAN, February 28. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained a man who opened gunfire in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region, while his alleged accomplice has been gunned down, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional branch said.

"The perpetrator has been detained during a special operation, while his alleged accomplice has been killed in a shootout," the press service said.

A criminal case has been launched over the shooting incident. "An investigative team has been formed to establish all the circumstances," the press service said, adding that the criminal case had been launched under Articles 105.2 and 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder of two or more people, attempt on the life of a law enforcer).

According to earlier reports, the shooting killed a National Guard member and left two people wounded.