Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tunisia seeks strategic partnership with Russia - minister

Society & Culture
February 27, 23:48 UTC+3 TUNIS

Today, Tunisia is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Russian citizens

Share
1 pages in this article

TUNIS, February 27. /TASS/. Relations between Tunisia and Russia are very friendly, and there are good prospects for developing and strengthening them, Tunisian Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Salma Elloumi Rekik told TASS on Tuesday in the run-up to her working visit to Moscow.

"This year we are celebrating the 62nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tunisia and Russia showing a close friendship, which is getting stronger all the time," the minister noted. "That shows that the prospects for the development of bilateral relations are promising indeed, and we can only continue strengthening them."

"There is a common desire to bring our relations to the level of strategic partnership in various fields, including economy, trade, culture, security, healthcare and, of course, tourism, where our common interests make us seek and identify opportunities for investment and coordinate efforts to improve bilateral cooperation," she added.

Over the past two years, Salma Elloumi Rekik paid official visits to Russia three times, the minister’s working visit to Moscow is scheduled for March 5-7, 2018. "Visits to Russia over the past two years are part of the strategy of exploring the Russian market for Tunisia, a promising market, on which we are pinning high hopes for the sake of the future of Tunisian tourism," the minister noted.

Today, Tunisia is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Russian citizens. The past two years saw record numbers of tourists from our country. According to official statistics, more than 1.1 million Russian tourists visited Tunisia in 2016 and 2017. Tourism is a driving force for relations between the two countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
Press review: China’s leader to be president for life and Crimea to run navy torpedo tests
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons
5
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
6
Russian Embassy in Germany says man featured in coke case was not staff member
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама